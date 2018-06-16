BlockCAT (CRYPTO:CAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00005141 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, BlockCAT has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $2,835.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00587646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241071 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094047 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

