BLOCKv (VEE) Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Tidex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00590857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00236623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093239 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,986,470 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Tidex, Radar Relay, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

