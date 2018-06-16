Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Sells £304,200 in Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) insider Nigel Newton sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £304,200 ($405,005.99).

Bloomsbury Publishing traded down GBX 11 ($0.15), hitting GBX 242 ($3.22), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 102,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.56).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a GBX 6.36 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.15.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 238 ($3.17) to GBX 248 ($3.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Investec boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

