BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. BLUCORA INC Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BLUCORA INC Common Stock.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

In other news, insider John David Palmer sold 6,604 shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $217,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 16,786 shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $433,918.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock worth $2,623,370 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 697.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 576,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,630. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.05. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

