BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BLUCORA INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ BCOR remained flat at $$37.45 on Tuesday. 1,160,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.05.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 35,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,094.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,392 shares in the company, valued at $18,144,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John David Palmer sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $217,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,370 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $119,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 697.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.