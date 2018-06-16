Blue Bird (BLBD) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News headlines about Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Bird earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6852345108057 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 198,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27. The stock has a market cap of $560.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $216.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.15 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.