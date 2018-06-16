Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,839 PayPal (PYPL)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,109,580,000 after buying an additional 4,324,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,404,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,284,000 after buying an additional 2,990,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,017,000 after buying an additional 2,079,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $81,205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,475,000 after buying an additional 717,478 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $413,091.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $85.31 on Friday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

