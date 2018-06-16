Blue Pool Management Ltd. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,000. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for about 10.8% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,718,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,587,026,000 after buying an additional 71,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,398,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,378,260,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,213,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,081,757,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,510,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,128.30.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C traded up $0.14, hitting $1,152.26, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,122,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,733. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $894.79 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $686,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total value of $197,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $64,068,776 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.