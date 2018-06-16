Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on bluebird bio to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.90.

BLUE traded down $13.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,716. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.30). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $1,129,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $3,685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $10,801,835. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.