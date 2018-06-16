BlueCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $387.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $387.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.04078440 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008703 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010646 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004465 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

