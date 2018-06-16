Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.

BKEP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 181,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,770. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock had a net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. equities analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,225,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 770,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

