Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Position Raised by Blueport Capital L.P.

Blueport Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 632.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises approximately 5.2% of Blueport Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blueport Capital L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 437,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,561. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,350.33% and a return on equity of 21.43%. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.