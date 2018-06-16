Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. 840,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,156. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a $0.7296 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

