Bluestein R H & Co. Has $619,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,964. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $920,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

