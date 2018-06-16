BMC Stock (BMCH) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $23.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of BMC Stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $39,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,676 shares of company stock worth $264,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,169,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in BMC Stock by 29.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,620,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 603,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BMC Stock by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 242,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BMC Stock by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,242,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,392 shares during the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

