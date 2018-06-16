Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$44.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.75 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.08.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT opened at C$42.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$31.93 and a 52-week high of C$37.94.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

