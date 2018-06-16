Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Methanex from C$42.95 to C$43.68 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.11.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex traded up C$1.11, hitting C$90.68, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 411,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,327. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$93.54.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.66 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%.

In other news, Director Paul Daoust sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$837,900.00. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.97, for a total value of C$181,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,640 shares of company stock worth $2,194,178.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.