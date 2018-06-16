Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. equinet set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.29 ($113.12).

BMW stock opened at €85.74 ($99.70) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

