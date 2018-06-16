Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Corning by 4,627.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 224,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 219,750 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Corning by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,212,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,203,000 after buying an additional 328,291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.09 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

