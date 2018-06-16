BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Energen were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Energen by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,928,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,480 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Energen in the 4th quarter valued at $14,309,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Energen by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 799,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after buying an additional 181,685 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energen by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after buying an additional 180,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energen in the 1st quarter valued at $10,739,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energen opened at $62.84 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Energen Co. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Capital set a $79.00 price objective on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Energen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

In related news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $180,914.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 115,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

