BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.31% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRA. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 34.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 195.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 387,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 631.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co opened at $73.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $77.37.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 73.16%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

