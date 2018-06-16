BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate (RWO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.45% of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 103.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 29.0% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 207.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 15.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 22.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate opened at $47.33 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

