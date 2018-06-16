Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners alerts:

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.64. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 4,303,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after buying an additional 367,814 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,154,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after buying an additional 936,135 shares during the period. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,975,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 258,263 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP now owns 713,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 96,737 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.