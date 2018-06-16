Bodycote’s (BOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.18) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.98) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.85) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.58) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.98) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.08 ($13.42).

Shares of LON BOY traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,046 ($13.93). 1,118,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 728.50 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,043 ($13.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 25,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.18), for a total value of £229,244.10 ($305,211.16). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.61), for a total value of £24,395.14 ($32,479.22).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

