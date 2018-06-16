Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce sales of $57.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.73 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $49.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $237.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $241.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $270.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $286.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIFI. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,214,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,985,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrell B. Jones sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $339,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,604.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,499 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 384,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

