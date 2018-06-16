Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Receives $28.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Boingo Wireless news, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $668,122.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,352 shares of company stock worth $8,819,348. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 11.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 10.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless traded up $0.50, hitting $22.01, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 348,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,813. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $919.54 million, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

