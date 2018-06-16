Bonpay (CRYPTO:BON) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $25,878.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00586409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00246918 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00096072 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

