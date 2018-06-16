Bonpay (CRYPTO:BON) One Day Volume Hits $25,515.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $25,515.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00589312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00245933 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00046054 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00096198 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

