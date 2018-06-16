BoostCoin Price Tops $0.0099 (CRYPTO:BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $117,512.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046644 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009541 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00086625 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028079 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00415002 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

