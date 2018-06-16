Boston Beer (SAM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.08.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $291.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $291.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.