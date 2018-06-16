Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $11.70 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Martin Marietta Materials opened at $229.26 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $975,022.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply