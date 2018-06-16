Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $11.70 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Martin Marietta Materials opened at $229.26 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $975,022.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.