Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $32,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,535,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $657,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $869,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock worth $7,621,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.