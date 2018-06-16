Boston Properties (BXP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boston Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7433934486932 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.23 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

