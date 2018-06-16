Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,365 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $258,419,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6,461.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,377,000 after acquiring an additional 356,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,724,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,615,000 after acquiring an additional 235,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $24,871,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties traded up $0.20, reaching $120.08, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.23 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

