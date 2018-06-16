Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 230.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,950 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,738,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,484 shares in the company, valued at $375,269.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,116 shares of company stock worth $6,320,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

