Botswana Diamonds’ (LON:BOD) speculative buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Botswana Diamonds opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Botswana Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diamond exploration and project development company. The company has a joint venture with OJSC Alrosa for exploring 17 producing mines, as well as a joint venture with Brightstone for holding 13 licenses in the Gope area located to the southwest of the Orapa region of Botswana; and holds 3 prospecting licenses in the Orapa Region covering a total of 733 square kilometers.

