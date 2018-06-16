Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bottomline Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.0060313744674 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies traded down $0.70, hitting $48.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 669,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,409. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,773,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,704. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

