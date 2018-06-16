Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $67.02 Million (CRYPTO:BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Bottos has a total market cap of $67.02 million and $2.44 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002051 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00589084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00244440 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos’ genesis date was December 26th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,473,628 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, LBank, Bit-Z, IDEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.