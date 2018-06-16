Joel W. Looney Buys 2,000 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) Stock

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) President Joel W. Looney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock traded down $0.05, hitting $10.66, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 102,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,349. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 658,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 1,303.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 192,217 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 76.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 263,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,407,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 57,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

