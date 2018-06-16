Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (BIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock opened at $10.66 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

In other news, insider Brendon J. Fischer sold 24,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $260,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock Company Profile

There is no company description available for Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

