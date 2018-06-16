BoutsPro 1-Day Volume Tops $31,250.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BoutsPro has a market cap of $1.19 million and $31,250.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00586067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00242591 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00093133 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

