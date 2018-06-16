Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,205 ($16.04) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.44) to GBX 1,250 ($16.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,368 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.65) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,132.10 ($15.07).

BVS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,238 ($16.48). 903,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,639. Bovis Homes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 826 ($11.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,222 ($16.27).

In related news, insider Martin Palmer bought 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($15.43) per share, with a total value of £9,596.52 ($12,776.62). Insiders bought 852 shares of company stock valued at $989,232 in the last three months.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC designs, builds, and sells new homes for private customers and registered social landlords primarily in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of properties includes one and two bedroom apartments, and five and six bedroom detached family homes. The company manages various housing development activities, such as land acquisition, planning, legal, design, surveying, engineering, purchasing, construction, sales and marketing, and public relations services, as well as after-care services for its customers.

