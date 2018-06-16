Box (BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Vetr downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $158,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,248,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,079 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,329 in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 433.21% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

