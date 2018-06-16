BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BPOST SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of BPOSY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. 985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.19. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. analysts predict that BPOST SA/ADR will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.