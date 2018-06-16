Braskem SA (BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

Braskem opened at $23.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Braskem has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.51). Braskem had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. analysts expect that Braskem will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,860,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 382,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 109,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

