Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BNR) a €63.00 Price Target

Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BNR) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of BNR traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €50.40 ($58.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,396 shares.

Brenntag AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

