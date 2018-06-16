Brian A. Berube Sells 7,311 Shares of Cabot Corp (CBT) Stock

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,311 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $440,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cabot traded down $0.80, hitting $63.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 654,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cabot by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.