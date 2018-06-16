Brian M. Brinch Sells 1,311 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $120,782.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C traded up $1.72, reaching $92.39, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 61,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,353. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $965.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 79,805 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

AGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

