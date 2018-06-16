Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Share Price

News stories about Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridgeline Digital earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.5907089861264 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BLIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,272. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.23. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.