Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.30 Million

Analysts expect Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) to post sales of $114.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.10 million and the highest is $114.50 million. Bridgepoint Education reported sales of $124.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will report full year sales of $446.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $447.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $446.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgepoint Education.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

BPI opened at $6.89 on Friday. Bridgepoint Education has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bridgepoint Education by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Bridgepoint Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

